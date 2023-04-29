2023 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select Nick Herbig with 4th round pick

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs that they needed to address. Unlike in 2022, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring need on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: safety, pass rusher, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2023. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 4 of the NFL Draft.

When the dust settled, the Steelers have selected Nick Herbig, LB out of Wisconsin with their pick in the 4th Round of the draft.

For those who don’t know much about Herbig as a player, this is from our very own BTSC Big Board:

The younger brother of Steelers guard Nate, Nick Herbig projects as a 3-4 OLB. Herbig really specializes in pass rushing, with 11 sacks in his latest season at Wisconsin to show for it. He regularly pressures the quarterback and makes plays, even against some of the top offenses and offensive lines in college football. As a run defender, he sets the edge well, and plays with a high motor, chasing plays down and is a secure tackler. He could do with adding weight to become an effective run defender at the pro level. Herbig was rarely asked to drop into pass coverage, and when he did was inconsistent. He plays with good speed and reads the quarterback well in zone coverage, but also lacks awareness. His weight is a major issue, but if he can increase it, there’s a lot to like, and he can be an impact starter at the next level.

As for a more detailed player evaluation, this is what The Draft Network had to say about Herbig as a prospect:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Sack production (18 in two seasons)

Pass-rush plan

Hot motor

Top Reasons For Concern:

Undersized for his position

Lacks versatility

Limited projected NFL role

Size (NFL Combine):

Height: 6′ 2”

Weight: 240 lbs

Arm Length: 31 1/4”

Hand Size: 9 1/4”

Athletic Testing (NFL Combine):

40-yard Dash: 4.65s

Vertical Jump: TBD

Broad Jump: TBD

Short-Shuttle: TBD

Three-Cone: TBD

Bench Reps: 25 reps

Ideal Role: Subpackage rusher

Scheme Fit: 3-4 base

What do you think about the pick? Let us know your thoughts about the Nick Herbig selection in the poll below:

