Steelers signing DB Chandon Sullivan to free agent contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a very active offseason, and that isn’t even considering the players they’ve added during the 2023 NFL Draft. In the first full offseason with Omar Khan at the help as General Manager (GM), he has made a slew of free agent signings up until the draft.

With the draft underway, it didn’t stop Khan from continuing to add to the roster. During Day 3 of the draft it was reported the Steelers have added yet another free agent. In this case cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

This per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Some non-draft news: Former #Vikings DB Chandon Sullivan is signing with the #Steelers, per his agents @KatzBrosSports. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

Undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018, Sullivan begin his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as he was on and off the practice squad his first season. Sullivan spent the next three seasons with Green Bay where he appeared in every game and had 20 starts over his last two years. In his three seasons with the Packers, Sullivan had five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown as well as 102 tackles.

In 2022 Sullivan joined the Minnesota Vikings where he appeared in every game with 10 starts and logged 945 snaps on defense and had 60 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan played 88% of his defensive snaps lined up as a slot cornerback in 2022.

Sullivan will be an addition to the Steelers secondary, and will likely compete with Arthur Maulet for the slot cornerback job.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.