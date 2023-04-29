2023 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select Cory Trice Jr. with 7th round pick

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs that they needed to address. Unlike in 2022, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring need on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: safety, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2023. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 7 of the NFL Draft.

When the dust settled, the Steelers have selected CB Cory Trice Jr. out of Purdue with their first pick in the 7th Round of the draft.

With the first of their two selections in the seventh round the Steelers pick CB Cory Trice Jr. from Purdue. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) April 29, 2023

For those who want to know more about Trice as a prospect, this is from our own BTSC Big Board:

Trice is a big, long cornerback with the physicality to match. Trice does a nice job of rerouting receivers off the line, displaying active hands when playing near the line in press coverage. He is also a well-rounded athlete who provides good long speed and impressive lateral fluidity. I spoke with one of Purdue’s coaches at the NFL Scouting Combine while Trice was doing his on-field workout, and he felt as if Trice’s combine performance would be enough to make people take notice of his game. Most fans do not know about Trice yet, but do not be surprised if he is taken a little earlier than expected on draft weekend. His play down the stretch last season was some of the best amongst all Big Ten defensive backs.

On top of the above breakdown, here is the player profile for Trice Jr. from The Draft Network:

Top Reasons to Buy In:

Great blend of height, weight, and arm length

Competitiveness

Man coverage ability

Top Reasons For Concern:

Long speed

Diagnosing plays in zone

Ball production

Size (NFL Combine):

Height: 6′ 3”

Weight: 206 lbs

Arm Length: 32 3/8”

Hand Size: 9 3/4”

Athletic Testing (NFL Combine):

40-yard Dash: 4.47s

Vertical Jump: 35.5”

Broad Jump: 11′ 0”

Short-Shuttle: TBD

Three-Cone: TBD

Bench Reps: 17 reps

Ideal Role: Rotational cornerback

Scheme Fit: Man-heavy with mixtures of zone coverage

What do you think of the pick of Cory Trice in the 7th Round? Let us know by voting in the poll below:

Poll What do you think of the Cory Trice pick in the 7th Round? Love it!

Hate it

Meh. vote view results 72% Love it! (447 votes)

1% Hate it (7 votes)

26% Meh. (166 votes) 620 votes total Vote Now

For more information on Trice as a player and new Steelers defender, stay tuned to the Breaking News podcast in the player below: