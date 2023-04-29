2023 NFL Draft Results: Pittsburgh Steelers select Spencer Anderson with 7th round pick

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of draft needs that they needed to address. Unlike in 2022, the Steelers possessed a full allotment of draft picks without any glaring need on their roster.

With seven total picks, the following positions could be viewed as a priority entering the selection process: safety, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and even inside linebacker. Those positions, and more, were positions of need to help the black-and-gold get to the next level in 2023. There have been numerous thoughts and debates regarding what the team will do in Round 7 of the NFL Draft.

When the dust settled, the Steelers have selected guard Spencer Anderson out of Maryland with their first pick in the 7th Round of the draft.

For those who want a more detailed outlook on Anderson as a prospect, here is a Draft Breakdown of Anderson via Pro Football Network:

Position: Center

Center School: Maryland

Maryland Year: Fifth-Year Senior

Anderson played in only two games during his freshman year at Maryland in 2018. As a redshirt freshman the following year, he appeared in 11 out of 12 contests, making one start at right tackle. In the COVID-shortened season in 2020, Anderson started in all five games on the offensive line (four at left tackle and one at center).

As a junior in 2021, he started all 13 games on the offensive line, making nine starts at right tackle and four at center. In his final season, Anderson continued to bring leadership and versatility to the Terps’ offensive line, cementing himself as a team leader and consummate teammate.

Strengths: Hard-working center who gets the most from his ability. Fires off the snap, is explosive at the point, and always looks for someone to hit. Sets with a wide base, starts with good knee bend, and stays square. Keeps his head on a swivel and works well with teammates. Strong, anchors in pass protection, and smothers opponents.

Weaknesses: Not light on his feet and struggles blocking in motion. Lacks footwork in space and cannot slide. Limited upside.

Overall: Anderson is a tough, intelligent lineman who plays nasty football, yet he’s an average athlete. He’s a small-area blocker who has experience at both center and guard, which enhances his next-level potential.

Spencer Anderson Combine Measurements and Results

Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Weight: 309 pounds

309 pounds Arm: 32 1/8″

32 1/8″ Hand: 10 1/2″

10 1/2″ Bench Press: 29 reps

29 reps 40-Yard Dash: 5.18

