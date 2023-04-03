It is finally April, and the NFL Draft is inching ever so closely. With only a few more pro days remaining, it is time to take a closer look at the players who put themselves on the map with off-the-chart testing.

Unlike the majority of my draft articles, the analysis is going to be kept to a minimum as this is more an informative article to initiate conversation about some lesser-known draft prospects. Many fans, even some who follow the draft closely, often forget about pro day results and numbers, which is why an article like this is necessary with the draft just a few weeks away.

Many prospects in today’s article will be prospects whom you may have never heard of. In fact, you may not have even heard of their school! Regardless of how closely you follow the draft, we all know how valuable it can be to take a late-round flier on great athletes who may not have had the opportunity to prove their talent on a major stage. Hopefully this article will familiarize you with some of the potential late-round gems.

If you have anything to add on these prospects, be sure to share it in the comment section below. Let’s dive in!

Household Risers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State

6’0 1/2” | 196 lbs | Wing: 75 1/2” | 40: 4.52 | Shuttle: 4.21

The 40 time may not wow you, but top-end speed is not Smith-Njigba’s calling card. His quickness in and out of cuts is where he makes his money, and he looked incredibly crisp in that aspect at Ohio State’s pro day. He has likely locked himself in as a first-round pick.

Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson

6’2”, 235 lbs | Vert: 40.5” | Broad: 118” | Shuttle: 4.25 | 3-cone: 7.07

Athleticism is not a concern with Simpson, but still, you want to see the numbers you expect. Simpson not only put up great numbers, but he moved around the field with loose hips and great awareness. After the top 15-18 players are off the board, there are a good 30-40 names who could be taken in the back end of Round 1. Simpson is definitely one of those prospects.

Israel Abanikanda | RB | Pittsburgh

5’10”, 217 lbs | 40: 4.41 | Vert: 41”

It’s a deep running back class (like most years), but there is one name I keep circling back to and wonder why he is not getting more hype. That player is Israel Abanikanda. After a fantastic 2022 season filled with record-setting performances, Abanikanda is continuing to rise on draft boards. The big question with him was speed, and after being unavailable to run at the combine, many were concerned. He put all concern to rest, however, as he ran a 4.41 40 at his pro day. He is a top-five running back in this class and a prospect who could hear his name called before the end of Round 2.

Late-round Risers

Tiawan Mullen | CB | Indiana | 5’8”, 181 lbs | 40: 4.42 | Bench: 19 | Vert: 32” | Broad: 120” | Shuttle: 4.41 | 3-cone: 7.00

Reese Taylor | CB | Purdue | 5’9”, 188 lbs | 40: 4.46 | Bench: 12 | Vert: 38.5” | Broad: 125” | Shuttle: 4.07 | 3-cone: 6.63

Zaire Barnes | LB | Western Michigan | 6’1”, 233 lbs | 40: 4.56 | Bench: 20 | Vert; 34” | Broad: 123” | Shuttle: 4.27 | 3-cone: 7.02

Chase Cota | WR | Oregon | 6’3”, 201 lbs | 40: 4.51 | Vert: 37.5” | Broad: 126” | Shuttle: 4.14 | 3-cone: 6.86

Jake Witt | OT | Northern Michigan | 6’7”, 302 lbs | 40: 4.89 | Vert: 37” | Broad: 123” | Shuttle: 4.62 | 3-cone: 7.44

Ameer Speed | CB | Michigan State | 6’3”, 209 lbs | 40: 4.34 | Vert: 32.5” | Broad: 123” | Shuttle: 4.26 | 3-cone: 6.99

Travis Bell | DT | Kennesaw State | 6’0”, 310 lbs | 40: 5.03 | Bench: 30 | Vert: 32.5” | Broad: 110” | Shuttle: 4.58 | 3-cone: 7.99

Marvin Pierre | ILB | Kent State | 6’1”, 222 lbs | 40: 4.57 | Vert: 40.5” | Broad: 133” | Shuttle: 4.25 | 3-cone: 7.31

Nico Bolden | S | Kent State | 6’3”, 208 lbs | 40: 4.44 | Vert: 41” | Broad: 127” | Shuttle: 4.33 | 3-cone: 7.04

Ben VanSumeren | ILB | Michigan State | 6’2”, 231 lbs | 40: 4.45 | Bench: 29 | Vert: 42.5” | Broad: 131” | Shuttle: 4.46 | 3-cone: 7.10

Thomas Rush | EDGE | Minnesota | 6’3”, 251 lbs | 40: 4.57 | Bench: 19 | Vert: 35.5” | Broad: 123” | Shuttle: 4.22 | 3-cone: 7.04

Jordan Howden | S | Minnesota | 5’11”, 203 lbs | Vert: 39.5” | Shuttle: 4.22 | 3-cone: 6.87

Garett Maag | WR | North Dakota | 6’4”, 206 lbs | 40: 4.50 | Vert: 40” | Broad: 125” | Shuttle: 4.34 | 3-cone: 6.90

Azizi Hearn | CB | UCLA | 6’0”. 206 lbs | 40: 4.48 | Bench: 18 | Vert: 37.5” | Broad: 127” | Shuttle: 4.23 | 3-cone: 6.92

Momar Fall | DL | CSU Pueblo | 6’5”, 305 lbs | 40: 5.03 | Bench: 26 | Vert: 28” | Broad: 107”

Anthony Kendall | CB | Baldwin-Wallace | 5’10”, 180 lbs | 40: 4.44 | Bench: 20 | Vert: 39.5” | Broad: 133” | Shuttle: 4.35 | 3-cone: 7.01

Shedrick Jackson | WR | Auburn | 6’1”, 193 lbs | 40: 4.31 | Bench: 13 | Vert: 38.5” | Broad: 134” | Shuttle: 4.30 | 3-cone: 7.10

Durrell Johnson | EDGE | Liberty | 6’5”, 251 lbs | 40: 4.68 | Vert: 38.5” | Broad: 124”

James Bostic | TE | Ohio | 6’4”, 233 lbs | 40: 4.56 | Bench: 20 | Vert: 39” | Broad: 133” | Shuttle: 4.52 | 3-cone: 7.38

Kai Caesar | DT | Ohio | 6’2”, 318 lbs | 40: 5.14 | Bench: 20 | Vert: 30” | Broad: 107” | Shuttle: 4.95 | 3-cone: 7.81

Christian Braswell | CB | Rutgers | 5’10”. 183 lbs | 40: 4.49 | Vert: 40” | Broad: 132” | Shuttle: 4.21 | 3-cone: 6.82

Thyrick Pitts | WR | Delaware | 6’2”, 201 lbs | 40: 4.45 | Vert: 39” | Broad: 127” | Shuttle: 4.28 | 3-cone: 6.91

Steven Gilmore | CB | Marshall | 5’9”, 174 lbs | 40: 4.44 | Vert: 36.5” | Broad: 124”

Tanner McCalister | S | Ohio State | 5’10”, 191 lbs | 40: 4.47 | Bench: 22 | Vert: 37” | Broad: 123” | Shuttle: 4.18 | 3-cone: 6.90

Ethan Bonner | CB | Stanford | 6’1”, 186 lbs | 40: 4.40 | Vert: 35.5” | Broad: 127” | Shuttle: 4.18 | 3-cone: 6.78

Devodric Bynum | CB | UAB | 5’10”, 183 lbs | 40: 4.42 | Bench: 15 | Vert: 37.5” | Broad: 121” | Shuttle: 4.40 | 3-cone: 7.16

Darrius Bratton | S | Virginia | 6’0”, 183 lbs | 40: 4.44 | Vert: 38.5” | Broad: 135”

Sean Coyne | WR | New Hampshire | 5’10”, 184 lbs | 40: 4.43 | Bench: 14 | Vert: 37.5” | Broad: 120” | Shuttle: 4.00 | 3-cone: 7.03

Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Utah | 6’3”, 225 lbs | 40: 4.52 | Bench: 20 | Vert: 34” | Broad: 132” | Shuttle: 4.25 | 3-cone: 6.96

Kaleb Hayes | CB | BYU | 5’11”, 194 lbs | 40: 4.33 | Bench: 17 | Vert: 40” | Broad 128” | Shuttle: 4.27 | 3-cone: 6.88

Cody Chrest | WR | Sam Houston State | 6’1”, 193 lbs | 40: 4.38 | Bench: 16 | Vert: 38” | Broad: 125” | 3-cone: 6.77

Joey Fisher | OL | Shepherd | 6’4”, 296 lbs | 40: 4.96 | Bench: 40 | Vert: 32” | Broad: 112” | Shuttle: 4.86 | 3-cone: 7.51

Jarrick Bernard-Converse | CB | LSU | 6’0”, 196 lbs | 40: 4.40 | Bench: 16 | Vert: 42” | Broad: 126” | Shuttle: 4.28 | 3-cone: 7.01

Which pro day risers intrigue you the most? Could any of these make sense for the black and gold? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!