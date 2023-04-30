Steelers fans grade the pick of Broderick Jones with flying colors

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to upgrade their offensive line, and, to be more specific, the upgrade was at the offensive tackle position. When the team didn’t make any earth-shattering moves in free agency, it became clear the team would likely address the position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As their turn to pick was coming in Round 1, the team decided to move from pick No. 17 to No. 14, trading with the New England Patriots. Steelers fans sat on the edge of their seat wondering if they’d take a tackle like Broderick Jones, or one of the cornerbacks still on the board.

The pick was the mammoth offensive tackle out of Georgia, and most Steelers fans were thrilled with the pick. In fact, here at BTSC we asked fans to grade the pick, and here were the results:

As you can see in the image above, the Steelers fan base was very happy with the selection. In case you can’t see the image, here is the breakdown:

A - 74%

B - 23%

C - 3%

D - 0%

F - 0%

It seems at least with this exercise the fan base is happy, for once. Now, when you include the additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton in Round 2 and Darnell Washington in Round 3 and the fan base has been happy with Omar Khan’s first draft at the helm of the Steelers proverbial ship as the team’s General Manager (GM).

It seems at least with this exercise the fan base is happy, for once. Now, when you include the additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton in Round 2 and Darnell Washington in Round 3 and the fan base has been happy with Omar Khan's first draft at the helm of the Steelers proverbial ship as the team's General Manager (GM).