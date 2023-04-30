Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select Nick Herbig from Wisconsin in Round 4 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The pick is in. In Round 4, the Steelers addressed the linebacker position with the choice of Nick Herbig from Wisconsin with the 132nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The Steelers Draft Roundtable: Welcome to Pittsburgh, Nick Herbig

Courtesy of a trade with Carolina to get back in the 4th Round, The Steelers selected Nick Herbig from Wisconsin with the 132nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Join SCN’s Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent for immediate reaction to the pick.

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select CB Cory Trice, Jr. from Purdue with their first pick in Round 7

The pick is in. In Round 7, the Steelers addressed the cornerback position again with the choice of Cory Trice, Jr. from Purdue with the 241st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

BREAKING NEWS: The Steelers select G Spencer Anderson from Maryland with their second pick in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The pick is in. In Round 7, the Steelers addressed the guard position with the choice of Spencer Anderson from Maryland with the 251st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Join BTSC and SCN’s Dave Schofield with immediate reaction to the pick.

The Steelers Draft Day 3 Wrap Up: On paper, and in theory, the Steelers had a great draft

After a stellar Round 1 on Thursday and a fantastic Day 2 on Friday, the Steelers put a bow on the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday with their final three selections. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis in wrapping up the Steelers draft season.

