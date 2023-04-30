2023 NFL Draft: Grading the Steelers 4th Round selection of Nick Herbig

The secret to the Steelers success in this draft thus far is that there is no secret. The Steelers have a simple plan, and they're sticking to it.

The focal point of said plan has been rather obvious. Acquire more physical, passionate, and position versatile players that will improve the Steelers creativity on both sides of the ball. Guys you may have to reel in a little, but never need to fire up. The Steelers fourth round selection definitely fits the bill.

I have been given the distinguished task of trying to apply a letter grade to each Steelers selection.

There are specific criteria necessary when attempting to accurately and fairly grade any draft pick. Only time will reveal the validity of any grade given, but I will utilize certain parameters as I attempt to apply an initial grade for each Steelers draft pick. I base each grade on projected roster fit, potential immediate impact, and assumed draft value. Draft value is achieved by evaluating each players actual selection against their projected draft position, whether that be player rankings or projected round.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig with the 132nd selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers obviously love their family connections and franchise familiarity. The Steelers signed Nick's older brother Nate in the early stages of free agency. Now Nasty Nate's talented little brother will be joining him in the Steel City. Plus, the Steelers have once again tapped into their Wisconsin pipeline. They love them some talented Badgers. See T.J. Watt for clarity.

Nick Herbig brings incredible intensity and a non-stop motor to the Black and Gold. Herbig doesn't possess elite athleticism, but he is a solid all around athlete. He is 6'2" and 240 lbs., with 4.65 speed. Herbig put up 25 bench press reps at the Combine, but will need to add muscle mass and functional strength to take his game to the next level in the NFL, especially when setting the edge. Herbig is a relentless pass rusher, where he utilizes his non-stop motor and intensity to it's fullest.

Herbig only knows one way to play football; full speed and downhill. He is extremely raw in coverage, so patience in that area will be required. Herbig should be an instant special teams demon for the Steelers, an ability that will endear him with the Steelers faithful.

Based on the criteria mentioned earlier in this article, I give the Steelers fourth round selection of Nick Herbig an initial draft grade of A-.

In my opinion, Nick Herbig brings potential creativity and versatility to the Steelers. Herbig appears to possess the physicality and intensity to possibly contribute at off ball linebacker, where his lack of ideal length would be less of an issue. Tomlin has openly stated he sees the NFL transitioning to more position versatile defenders, and the Steelers appear determined to stay ahead of the curve. Herbig is an old school baller, who happens to be a good athlete. That’s ten times better than a great athlete who happens to play football. Herbig loves playing football. Watch him play the game. It shows.

Now we want to hear from the BTSC community and from Steelers Nation. What do you think about the selection and what initial grade would you give it. Please place your vote in the attached poll and share your reasoning in the comment section below.

I am pleased to welcome Nick Herbig to the Steelers family on behalf of the BTSC staff and community. Go Steelers!