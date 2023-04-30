 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft: Steelers officially announce the signing of 7 undrafted free agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another seven undrafted free agents less than 24 hours after the NFL Draft ended.

By Jeff.Hartman and Dave.Schofield Updated
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Pinstripe Bowl

While the Pittsburgh Steelers may have just added seven new players to the roster via the 2023 NFL draft, their work was far from done at the end of the seventh-round. Once the 259th pick was announced, teams got to work in adding players to their 2023 offseason roster.

Pittsburgh added another 7 names to their roster once the draft ended, completing the 2023 draft process.

The list of UDFAs are:

  • Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State
  • Center Trevor Downing - Iowa State
  • Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota
  • Defensive End James Nyamwaya - Merrimack
  • Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State
  • Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa
  • Kicker B.T. Potter - Clemson

The Steelers will also have rookies who are given an invitation to rookie minicamp, but those are not the same as Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs). Those players are simply given an invitation to try out, and they often times find their way onto the team’s offseason roster.

Either way, with the NFL Draft officially in the books, and UDFAs already announced, the Steelers now turn their attention to remaining free agents they could possibly sign and getting the team ready to finish up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamps.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...