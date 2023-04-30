2023 NFL Draft: Steelers officially announce the signing of 7 undrafted free agents

While the Pittsburgh Steelers may have just added seven new players to the roster via the 2023 NFL draft, their work was far from done at the end of the seventh-round. Once the 259th pick was announced, teams got to work in adding players to their 2023 offseason roster.

Pittsburgh added another 7 names to their roster once the draft ended, completing the 2023 draft process.

We have agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2023

The list of UDFAs are:

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State

Center Trevor Downing - Iowa State

Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Defensive End James Nyamwaya - Merrimack

Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State

Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa

Kicker B.T. Potter - Clemson

The Steelers will also have rookies who are given an invitation to rookie minicamp, but those are not the same as Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (UDFAs). Those players are simply given an invitation to try out, and they often times find their way onto the team’s offseason roster.

Either way, with the NFL Draft officially in the books, and UDFAs already announced, the Steelers now turn their attention to remaining free agents they could possibly sign and getting the team ready to finish up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamps.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers.