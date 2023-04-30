2023 NFL Draft: All you need to know about the Steelers’ 3 Day 3 picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected three players on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is all the coverage on their Day 2 picks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold, and strong, statement in the 2023 NFL Draft by staying put at pick No. 32, first overall in the second round. With the pick, the Steelers took Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State, even though they likely had plenty of trade opportunities. With their last 2nd Round pick the team took Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin, and in the 3rd Round took Darnell Washington.

Without looking ahead, the Steelers have addressed some major needs across the board through the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft. Addressing offensive tackle, cornerback, defensive line and a dynamic tight end certainly goes a long way to helping round out the current roster.

With that said, be sure to check out all of our coverage on the three Day 3 picks right here in this stream, and be sure to check back so you don’t miss a thing on all of our draft coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to press on throughout Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.