New Steelers defender games so hard, his CoD account is banned

Breiden Fehoko’s mom has already given Steelers fans plenty of reason to welcome the newly acquired defensive tackle with open arms. This could endear him with even more fans: Breiden’s a serious gamer. Watch him take on Christian Covington in NHL ‘22. He also streams Call of Duty on Twitch, and his skills are so impressive, they recently got him permanently banned from the game.

This is NUTZ!! @Activision I literally had one 19 kill game. I average 5 kills a game and this happens. I’m done with @CallofDuty !! Someone give me a new game to stream!! pic.twitter.com/1ZrHZ6XrR9 — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) April 1, 2023

Breiden shared the email he received from Activision last Friday night. It appears to be the result of his appeal, which was denied. Their security team accuses him of using unauthorized software and manipulation of game data. Breiden says it happened after one 19-kill game.

When your a legit grinder this hurts. What sucks about being banned is I legit watch streamers so call “high alert perk” turn and lock head shot enemy players on third floor buildings in Ashika Island. Then proceed to run around like bots. I’m so done with Call of duty. — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) April 1, 2023

Activision is very serious about the integrity of their games. They say, “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. The security team carefully monitors to ensure fair play and will actively remove players who do not adhere to these policies. The account holder is responsible for any infraction on the account. Penalties are applied no matter who was playing at the time.” Breiden said on his live stream that he doesn’t know exactly what caused the ban. Fans on social media claimed that any 10-kill game brings extra scrutiny. Others pointed out that he was publicly discussing CoD bots five weeks ago.

Real talk who can install a aim bot for me on call of duty — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) February 26, 2023

Breiden isn’t letting the drama keep him away from the console. He quickly returned to streaming Saturday night, although he switched to Apex Legends.

GROUND ZERO COD MW2 I GOT BANNED.. https://t.co/TgPbbPSdzo — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) April 2, 2023

Kyle Chrise is the host of the SCN podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” He still plays Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out on original NES and Worms on Playstation.