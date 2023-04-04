Steelers officially announce the signings of Damontae Kazee and Zach Gentry

No, it’s not déjà vu.

Although the news of these players returning for 2023 have been known for some time, The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the signings of safety Damontae Kazee and tight end Zach Gentry.

News of Damontae Kazee returning to the Steelers has been reported for several weeks. In fact, it was before the official start of the new league year that the signing of Kazee was circulated on Tuesday, March 14. Signing a two-year deal, the financials have also been reported with Kazee having a $6 million deal with a $1.25 million base salary in 2023, a $1.75 million signing bonus, and a $3 million base salary for 2024. These numbers put Kazee‘s cap hit for 2023 at $2.125 million.

Coming to the Steelers in 2022, Kazee missed the first eight games of the season with a broken forearm. Appearing in the final nine games with four starts, Kazee had two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 20 tackles.

As for tight end Zach Gentry, the report of his return came more than a week ago on Saturday, March 25. Gentry is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal but the financials are not known at this time.

Gentry played in all 17 games last season, starting 13 of those games, and was able to accumulate 132 yards on 19 receptions.

As the free agent frenzy has slowed down, so has the Steelers expedience in announcing their signings. Last Thursday it was reported that safety Keanu Neal and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko have both signed with the Steelers. When it comes to the signings becoming official, the Steelers have yet to announce them.

