Steelers also make signings of Keanu Neal and Breiden Fehoko official

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made plenty of moves in free agency so far this offseason, and one common denominator among those moves is that the team hasn’t made the moves official right away.

When it was announced the Steelers signed both Zach Gentry and Damonate Kazee, the moves weren’t made official until Tuesday around 4pm ET. After those were made official, fans were wondering about the newest signings of Breiden Fehoko and Keanu Neal.

Well, shortly after the previous duo was signed, the Steelers also made Neal and Fehoko official. This from the Steelers official Twitter feed.

We have signed NT Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract and S Keanu Neal to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw



Neal played his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, some of which were with Kazee in the secondary, and had two seasons which were marred by injury (2018 and 2019). After the 2020 season Neal went to the Dallas Cowboys for a season, and then in 2021 played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his career Neal has 3 interceptions, 20 pass defenses, 8 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 473 combine tackles. In other words, Neal is known for his play around the line of scrimmage as more of an “in the box” style safety.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2020, Fehoko has spent his entire NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, mostly on the practice squad. Listed as a nose tackle by Pro Football Reference, Fehoko has 19 career games in three seasons with four starts. Over the last two seasons, Fehoko has 36 tackles with one being for loss. Additionally, Fehoko had three tackles in the Chargers 2022 postseason game.

Fehoko joins a Steelers defensive line room which already has seven players ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Fehoko is listed at 6’2”, 295 pounds.

