Steelers Fan Confidence remains high heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season finished on a high note after winning 7 of their last 9 games, and 4 in a row, but it ultimately was too-little-too-late and the team missed the AFC Playoffs.

The offseason has certainly been notable, at least in terms of free agent movement. To date, here are the players the Steelers have signed in free agency:

Patrick Peterson

Damontae Kazee

Nate Herbig

Larry Ogunjobi

Cole Holecomb

Elandon Roberts

Isaac Seumalo

Le’Raven Clark

Keanu Neal

Breiden Fehoko

Of course, there have been players who have left in free agency, but when we polled the fan base if they were confident in the direction of the team, they responded.

As a part of SB Nation’s Reacts poll, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, every fan who takes the poll, which equates to a lot of fans, were asked a simple question:

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Take a look at the fan confidence levels throughout the 2022 season, and into the offseason:

Preseason Confidence: 91%

Pre-Regular Season Confidence: 81%

Week 1 Confidence: 80%

Week 2 Confidence: 20%

Week 3 Confidence: 21%

Week 4 Confidence: 52%

Week 5 Confidence: 22%

Week 6 Confidence: 54%

Week 7 Confidence: 36%

Week 8 Confidence: 35%

Week 9 Confidence: 21%

Week 10 Confidence: 57%

Week 11 Confidence: 23%

Week 12 Confidence: 70%

Week 13 Confidence: 61%

Week 14 Confidence: 35%

Week 15 Confidence: 51%

Week 16 Confidence: 60%

Week 17 Confidence: 86%

Week 18 Confidence: 88%

Free Agency/Pre-Draft Confidence: 87%

A lot can change throughout the course of an offseason, and we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-speed on the fan base’s feelings of the team. But what say you? Do you have confidence in the direction of the team?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for a long offseason.

