Steelers add Glenn Thomas as Offensive Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known as a team with a very small coaching staff. Mike Tomlin said at the league meetings last week he would rather over work them, than under work them. In other words, he likes having a small, tight knit coaching staff.

On the offensive side of the ball, the addition of a new coach seemed warranted, and the team responded by adding Glenn Thomas as the Offensive Assistant Coach.

We have named Glenn Thomas as our offensive assistant coach.



For those who don’t know much about Thomas as a coach, you can get a recap of his coaching experience, both collegiate and NFL. This recap is from the Steelers official website:

Thomas spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State. Prior to his stint at Arizona State, he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons at UNLV. Thomas spent three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor University. In 2019 the Bears went 11-2 with a No. 7 ranking before losing in the Sugar Bowl. During Thomas’ three years at Baylor (2017-19), quarterback Charlie Brewer was developed into one of the top quarterbacks in school history, throwing 69 touchdowns in three seasons and being named a semifinalist for the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award. Thomas spent two seasons, 2015-16, at Temple University as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator, helping to lead the school to back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time. He also was on the coaching staff at Midwestern State from 2001-07. In addition to his wealth of college experience, Thomas also coached in the NFL. He was the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach for three seasons, after spending time as an offensive assistant with the team.

While many fans were hoping this role would be occupied by Byron Leftwich, the Steelers have clearly chosen to go in a different direction.

Let us know what you think of the hire in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.