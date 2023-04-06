Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: Narrowing the Steelers 2023 NFL Draft focus

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the NFL Draft, and it is time to start talking about prospective players, but also narrowing the team’s focus with the draft just weeks away. On the latest Steel City Insider, Jim and Jeremy talk Steelers Draft and potential prospects with Roy Countryman and Shane Hallam.

The Curtain Call: Could any Pitt Panthers follow Kenny Pickett to the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Steelers seemingly struck gold by picking Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Will they go back to the Oakland well in ‘23? The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at Pitt Panthers 2023 NFL Draft prospects with special guest Nick Farabaugh of the Locked on Pitt podcast.

News and Notes

Is there more gold to be mined at Pitt for the Steelers?

Special Guest: Nick Farabaugh of Locked on Pitt

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Making the case for Dan Moore Jr.

There seems to be a good bit of Steelers fans looking for the organization to make a change at the left tackle position. But there are just as many that feel that Dan Moore Jr. should remain the Steelers starting LT. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Can Dan Moore Jr. remain at left tackle?

and more geeky numbers!

