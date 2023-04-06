How have the Steelers team needs changed prior to the NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, and this after a very active first stint in NFL Free Agency. During the first wave of the free agency period the Steelers have made several moves.

Players added:

Patrick Peterson

Nate Herbig

Isaac Seumalo

Larry Ogunjobi

Damontae Kazee

Le’Raven Clark

Keanu Neal

Breiden Fehoko

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Players lost:

Cameron Sutton

Steven Sims

Terrell Edmunds

Trent Scott

Devin Bush

Robert Spillane

Malik Reed

The Steelers typically like to cross off all proverbial boxes of need prior to the draft, and most would assume the team has done just that with the draft just a few weeks away.

It is at this time though when it is important to talk about team needs after free agency ahead of the 3-day selection process. ESPN recently talked about team needs, and identified the Top 5 team needs for all 32 teams. What position to they have atop the list? Check it out below, as well as their reasoning for their picks.

Pittsburgh Steelers Top needs: RT, WR, ILB, CB, NB The Steelers’ first pick is at No. 17 overall and could go in many directions. Right tackle is a clear need, and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright has good value at that spot. He’s a fantastic run-blocker. The defensive depth chart is full of short-term fixes and future needs. A best available at cornerback can’t be ruled out, with 32-year-old Patrick Peterson and 27-year-old Levi Wallace slotted into starting roles. And while linebacker isn’t a likely Round 1 pick, having Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb penciled in as starters leaves room for upgrades. Additionally, adding another receiver would be a very Steelers-like pick, as Diontae Johnson and George Pickens could use another running mate.

So, now it’s your turn. Where do you have the Steelers team needs heading into the draft? Let us know your Top 5 team needs in the comment section below, but also let us know what position ranks No. 1 in the poll below:

Poll Which position is atop the Steelers team need list heading into the draft? OT

DL

WR

Safety

ILB

EDGE/OLB

Center

CB

Other vote view results 36% OT (174 votes)

13% DL (63 votes)

1% WR (9 votes)

1% Safety (5 votes)

4% ILB (21 votes)

1% EDGE/OLB (5 votes)

1% Center (6 votes)

39% CB (187 votes)

1% Other (5 votes) 475 votes total Vote Now

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.