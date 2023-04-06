J.C. Hassenauer agrees to terms with the New York Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have several members of their 2022 roster who are floating around in free agency looking for a new football home in 2023. One of those players was J.C. Hassenauer.

The interior offensive linemen was a Restricted Free Agent (RFA), but when the Steelers didn’t tender Hassenauer before the start of the new league year he became a free agent. As of Thursday, Hassenauer has agreed to terms to become a member of the New York Giants.

Giants agree to terms with J.C. Hassenauer. https://t.co/kkt7jHFzRJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2023

Hassenauer’s departure isn’t one which will kill the Steelers roster, but it absolutely will be notable as the team looks at the depth of the interior of the offensive line. Hassenauer, who was undrafted out of Alabama, could play both center and guard, making many fans believe Kendrick Green will be the primary backup at that interior position.

However, the acquisitions of Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo, not to mention James Daniels, show the team should have plenty of position flexibility if starting center Mason Cole were to be lost to injury. It also should be noted the Steelers could address the center position in the 2023 NFL Draft, making the loss of Hassenauer even more of a footnote of the 2023 offseason.

