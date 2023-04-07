Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Khan Makes History

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. Today, we’re celebrating Omar Khan on the most successful free agency period of his career, but we’ll stop short of calling it a new age in Pittsburgh. Plus, why the new offensive assistant is either our next savior or our next whipping boy. Then, Mock draft season gets serious, the Steelers cheating scandal that no one is talking about, and Kenny Pickett’s offensive new nickname. Hosted by Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent)

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Omar Khan’s successful start

Glenn Thomas: Next savior or next whipping boy?

A Steelers’ cheating scandal?

Kenny’s new offensive nickname

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: New players, new coaches, same Steelers result?

The Steelers have seen coaches and players enter the building from elsewhere, but will the results remain the same? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Will new coaches and players make a difference?

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: The Steelers’ rebuild remains on schedule

The Steelers are in a rebuild that only fits the franchise’s personality, an it’s right on schedule. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The rebuild remains on schedule

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

