Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 13

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. After the first major wave of free agency, what are your TOP 3 team needs heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?

2. What would be the worst-case scenario for the Steelers in the draft?

3. In the picture above you see the painted end-zones during the Steelers regular season finale last year. If you could only bring one back, what would you bring back, the colored end-zones or block numbers on the jerseys?

4. Of the players below, who will be on the roster when camp rolls around?

Ahkello Witherspoon

Gunner Olszewski

William Jackson III

Derek Watt

Myles Boykin

5. The future line for Steelers wins is 8.5. We all know Mike Tomlin’s record in this regard, but are you taking the over or under in 2023?

6. It’s the Masters weekend for me. As an avid golfer it’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. Are you a golfer? If so, what’s your favorite tournament to watch during the tour schedule?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!