Updating the Steelers’ 2023 defensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have officially added a couple player since the last update.

With the draft coming later this month, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Montravius Adams

Demarvin Leal

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Breiden Fehoko

Jonathan Marshall

Renell Wren

OLB

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Jamir Jones

Quincey Roche

Emeke Egbule

ILB

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Mark Robinson

Tae Crowder

Chapelle Russell

CB

Patrick Peterson

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

James Pierre

Duke Dawson

Madre Harper

Chris Wilcox

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Damontae Kazee

Keanu Neal

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Elijah Riley

Scott Nelson

Kenny Robinson

As you can see, while the Steelers do have enough players to fill out most of their positions should they have to take the field with this roster, there are positions where the Steelers might not have quality reserves at this time. Of course, there are spots where an upgrade would be welcomed via free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 defensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.

So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do, aside from the obvious need at strong safety? Give your thoughts in the comments below.