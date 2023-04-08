With the 2023 NFL Schedule release roughly a month away, some important dates for fans

The National Football League is a 365 day a year business. Nothing stops the cycle of news coming from the NFL all year long, and while the 2023 NFL Draft is the next big event on the calendar there is another event worth talking about which is roughly a month away.

That event would be the league releasing the 2023 regular season schedule.

It is important to note the NFL has not yet said when they will release the 2023 schedule. However, it has never been released later than May 12.

As cited by Pro Football Network, this simple fact should help narrow down the date the schedule is released.

With the NFL Draft taking place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, those days are obviously not options. With April 29 being a Saturday, the NFL is unlikely to release the schedule on the following Wednesday or Thursday, so they can give time for the draft to breathe before the next big spectacle. That means the second week of May is a more likely target. Thursday, May 11, 2023, is likely when we will see the NFL schedule released.

There are some important factors with the schedule release which should be noted for fans who are looking forward to next season, and also who might be making plans to travel to see their favorite team play at some point.

The first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season is the Hall of Fame Game on Friday, Aug. 4. It was announced that this first game will be between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The actual 2023 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In 2023, Thanksgiving will fall on Thursday, November 23.

This is the first year the NFL will be attempting to take over Black Friday. The deal made with Amazon will mean there will be an NFL game on November 24.

Last season the NFL had games on both Christmas Even and Christmas Day, much to the dismay of the NBA. In 2023, Christmas Eve and obviously New Years Eve both fall on a Sunday. This means there will be a prime time game on Christmas Eve, just like last year when the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders honoring the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 offseason.