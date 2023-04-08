Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Easter Bunny Edition

Getting ready for a weekend spent with family. My brother is hosting tonight and then we are hosting tomorrow.
The challenge this weekend will be to not put on 3 lbs! Turkey, ham, salmon, lasagna, mashed potatoes, seasonal veg, fresh bread and sweets will be the ‘adversary’. I will not include chocolate in the list as I know I am going to lose that one.
- I love making you the Steelers GM for the day... You get one positional pick to help set Kenny up for success this season. With that in mind, what position are you picking and why?
- Earlier today an article was posted about the upcoming release of the NFL schedule. If you could pick and date and game what would it be and again please explain your answer.
- Do you have a pre-game or game day ritual? At home alone? Jammed into your buddies family room with not enough chairs? Praying that your pastor hurries things up??? Obviously it changes when you attend in person but feel free to comment on either if you do both.
- Last weekend I attended a pig roast. There is something special about fire, smoke and meat. Give us your best choice for that combo and share the important details!
- What will be on your menu when you celebrate Easter (if you do) and if you don’t what will you be eating since some will be very unhappy having to force down another version of uncle Mike’s dry a$$ turkey!
Loading comments...