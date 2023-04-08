2023 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be drafted in Round 1?

The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and while everyone knows the top picks will be quarterbacks, many are wondering how many quarterbacks will be drafted in the first round.

When you consider the quarterback class last year, this upcoming class is the polar opposite. As all Pittsburgh Steelers fans know, Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round (20th overall), with no other quarterbacks being selected until the third round.

Now, entering the 2023 class, which is considered a tremendous quarterback class, there is the potential for four, maybe even five, quarterbacks being selected in Round 1. Below I labeled each quarterback who could potentially go in Round 1 by the following categories:

Locks

Most Likely a Round 1 pick

Unknown

While the NFL Draft hype machine absolutely plays a role in the overall feeling about these prospects, let’s take a look at where these quarterbacks fall with just weeks away from the selection process.

Locks

Bryce Young, Alabama

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Most likely a Round 1 pick

Will Levis, Kentucky

Unknown

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

While the thought of five quarterbacks being drafted in the first round seems outlandish, it has happened in recent draft classes.

In 2021 there were five quarterbacks selected in Round 1.

The same story was said in the 2018 quarterback class.

Could the same story be written with the aforementioned quarterbacks? The big questions will be if Levis somehow falls down draft boards, and if Hooker is able to climb into the first round.

This debate will be settled sooner rather than later, but for teams like the Steelers, who select No. 17 this year, they will be closely monitoring how many quarterbacks will go early in the draft. If the top four quarterbacks (Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis) all are selected in the Top 10, it means there are other talented prospects who will fall.

After the quarterback “run” is completed, you have to wonder what position will follow, as it pertains to players coming off the board. Will it be offensive tackles? Or could there be cornerbacks who start to fly off the board?

Either way, teams with the ability to take any number of players/positions will certainly be keeping an eye on how many quarterbacks are taken in the early portion of the first round. But what do you think? Will there be five quarterbacks selected in Round 1? If so, how many will be selected in the Top 10? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.