A look back at the Steelers week that was: Peep Show edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Jaguars won 30-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/3

Some of those guys could be Day 2 names to know.

It’s soothing to see the Steelers vote “no”. Who are the morons voting “yes”.

The 9-6 seems perfect for a guy like Fehoko. There’s nobody to have to pay off for it either.

Tuesday 4/4

Not sure if Omar Khan plays that tune or not

Wednesday 4/5

Don’t doubt the Steelers with the Thomas hire and don’t read too much into it. No scenarios, just know that this guy could add wrinkles to an offense that was way too starchy.

Man, sounds like 100 dudes are a likely first round pick. O’Cyrus is a good one though.

Don’t worry if you don’t know this guy. Sometimes the no-names make better coaches.

Relax! The Steelers can’t invite everybody. At least that’s what my parents told me when only one person showed up at my birthday party when I was 12.

Thursday 4/6

Nothing to see here. In fact, I don’t really think that there’s any such thing as Salary Cap Hell.

Could Dennis continue to be a menace to offenses in Pittsburgh?

My brain salivates every time it encounters the name Christian Gonzalez.

Friday 4/7

I agree with Cam, but those are fighting words to some.

Saturday 4/8

Those two were productive compared to Huey Richardson, Darryl Sims, and Jamain Stephens.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

