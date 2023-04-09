A look back at the Steelers week that was: Peep Show edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 4/3

Steelers bring in three players Monday for college visits: defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin), edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) and cornerback Julius Brents (Kansas State). — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 3, 2023

Some of those guys could be Day 2 names to know.

The NFL needed two more votes for Thursday Night Football to have flex-scheduling.



Among the teams to vote no: Giants, Jets, Bears, Packers, Saints and Steelers, per @AlbertBreer, @peter_king.



The Broncos and Panthers abstained.



The NFL plans on revisiting the topic in May. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 3, 2023

It’s soothing to see the Steelers vote “no”. Who are the morons voting “yes”.

The 9-6 seems perfect for a guy like Fehoko. There’s nobody to have to pay off for it either.

Tuesday 4/4

#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

Not sure if Omar Khan plays that tune or not

Wednesday 4/5

We have named Glenn Thomas as our offensive assistant coach.



: https://t.co/cFhm8fl6By pic.twitter.com/w5V53qCPAM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 5, 2023

Don’t doubt the Steelers with the Thomas hire and don’t read too much into it. No scenarios, just know that this guy could add wrinkles to an offense that was way too starchy.

Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence is visiting the #Steelers today and the #Commanders tomorrow, per source. “Cybo” is a likely first-round pick; Washington picks 16th and Pittsburgh 17th. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 5, 2023

Man, sounds like 100 dudes are a likely first round pick. O’Cyrus is a good one though.

Speaking of the Steelers coaching staff, their team website now lists Gerald Alexander as assistant DBs coach. I don’t believe he held that title last year in any official capacity but he was a second-round pick in 2007 and spent two years as the Dolphins’ DBs coach. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) April 5, 2023

Don’t worry if you don’t know this guy. Sometimes the no-names make better coaches.

Pre-draft visits for Georgia OT Broderick Jones include the #Titans, #Patriots, #Jets and likely #Cardinals and #Bears, per source. Jones is projected as a first-round pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2023

Relax! The Steelers can’t invite everybody. At least that’s what my parents told me when only one person showed up at my birthday party when I was 12.

Thursday 4/6

A look at where all 32 NFL teams stand in salary cap space: pic.twitter.com/1e8ZKMlAzG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2023

Nothing to see here. In fact, I don’t really think that there’s any such thing as Salary Cap Hell.

After injuring his ankle at the Senior Bowl, Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis will not be required for a medical recheck in Indianapolis. Dennis recently ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and had a 41.5 vertical jump at his Pro Day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2023

Could Dennis continue to be a menace to offenses in Pittsburgh?

Steelers pre-draft visits today included: G Steve Avila of TCU; CB Darius Rush, South Carolina, DE Keion White of Ga. Tech and CB Christian Gonzalez of Oregon — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) April 6, 2023

My brain salivates every time it encounters the name Christian Gonzalez.

I might start a riot but here it goes…. Peeps candy are overrated!!! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 8, 2023

I agree with Cam, but those are fighting words to some.

Saturday 4/8

Jarvis Jones was a bigger bust than Artie Burns.



But for some reason, I only see articles written on one of these two players every Draft cycle… strange. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) April 8, 2023

Those two were productive compared to Huey Richardson, Darryl Sims, and Jamain Stephens.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

