Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

The Homies: The countdown to the draft AFC North style

Every Steelers fan is rightly-so invested in what their team are planning for the NFL Draft, but fans of the Men of Steel need to be looking at the rest of the division as well. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the #KnoItAllz podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

Steelers Draft Buzz

Top 3 draft fits with their first pick for each AFC North team

Does anyone in the AFC North trade their RD1 pick up or down?

Biggest Draft Bust in Team history and why?

B-Dirt take on Bengals’ Joe Mixon Recharged with Aggravated Menacing After Police Investigation

Pay’s thoughts on Brett Favre’s lawyers continue effort to get him dismissed from Mississippi welfare case

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

State of the Steelers: The black and gold building around Kenny

The Steelers are building for the futue, but with the future being Kenny Pickett, the construction is geared towards the second-year QB. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Building Around Kenny

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Week That Was: Peep Show edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

