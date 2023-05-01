Predicting the Steelers jersey numbers for the 2023 NFL Draft class

A number is an athlete’s identity. Some free agent arrivals try to pay big bucks to get the same number they’ve worn elsewhere. But for rookies, a lot of times they are at the mercy of the equipment managers. Before the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the jersey numbers for the 2023 NFL Draft class, let’s see if we at BTSC and Steel Curtain Network can forecast it correctly. It’s time to see who will wear what in our minds.

OT Broderick Jones - Georgia

College Number with the Georgia Bulldogs: No. 59

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 77

Official Steelers Number: No. 77

Upon learning of the Broderick Jones selection, the Steelers Preview crew predicted that the big Bulldog would wear 77 in Pittsburgh. In a great story, Jones, who can’t be granted Jack Ham’s No. 59, announced that he will don the digits of his fallen Georgia teammate Devin Willock. Willock and Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a fatal car accident in mid-January. Willock wore No. 77 for the National Champion Bulldogs.

Prediction Confidence: Absolutely Certain

CB Joey Porter, Jr. - Penn State

College Number with the Penn State Nittany Lions: No. 9

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 24

JPJ isn’t getting his Penn State digits, the No. 9 belongs to Christopher Lynn Boswell. I would love to see the son of a Steel City legend who wore No. 55 get No. 5. But despite the rule changes on numbers, the Steelers are still very conservative when passing out numbers. No. 24 is a classic cornerback number and Joey Junior could do pop’s teammate, Ike Taylor, justice.

Prediction Confidence: Relatively Certain

DL Keanu Benton - Wisconsin

College Number with the Wisconsin Badgers: No. 95

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 95

This one is pretty easy. The big defender wore No. 95 in college and with Chris Wormley unsigned, this seems like a slam dunk.

Prediction Confidence: Absolutely Certain

TE Darnell Washington - Georgia

College Number with the Georgia Bulldogs: No. 0

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 80

I would love to see the Steelers grant their new TE the number occupied by Johnny Clement in the late-1940s, but I just don’t see the organization allowing Equipment Manager Adam Regan to distribute the goose egg. The next logical choice would be a more traditional TE numerical representation is No. 80, but if any prospect is able to pull of the No. 0 it could be Washington.

Prediction Confidence: Reasonably Certain

LB Nick Herbig -Wisconsin

College Number with the Wisconsin Badgers: No. 19

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 48 (or maybe No. 51)

The OLB from is turning in his Badger cardinal and white for black and gold. Wearing 19 for Wisconsin isn’t going to happen in Pittsburgh with fellow Round 4 selection (2022) Calvin Austin III the current wearer. This is a difficult choice. No. 51 is open, but I’m not feeling James Farrior’s old digits for Herbig. I’m actually seeing No. 48 since Bud Dupree isn’t returning to Steel Town.

Prediction Confidence: Not Too Certain

CB Cory Trice, Jr. - Purdue

College Number with the Purdue Boilermakers: No. 7

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 27

First thing first, Trice is not going to get Ben Roethlisberger’s No. 7 like the old gold, black and white Purdue jersey he donned in the NCAA. A perfect corner number is the two-seven and this seems like a good fit.

Prediction Confidence: Kind of Certain

G Spencer Anderson - Maryland

College Number with the Maryland Terrapins: No. 54

Predicted Steelers Number: No. 64

This is a tough one too. No. 54 belonging to LB Tae Crowder doesn’t necessarily mean that Anderson couldn’t sport the same jersey on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Steelers aren’t that compelled to hand out a college number to a rookie, especially a 7th Rounder. Both jersey numbers with a four at the end are still available, but No. 64 seems more like guard numerals.

Prediction Confidence: None

Just how on the money are we? We will see. Check back here when the official numbers are announced and there will be either boasting or head hanging.