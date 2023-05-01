Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Monday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Homies: Four A’s? Recapping & grading the AFC North 2023 draft class

Join the Homies, Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt & Pay as they recap and grade the drafts of the Steelers, Bengals, Ravens & Browns. Plus, there’s always more tomfoolery to come when dealing with these guys in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

State of the Steelers: The Khan Artist impresses in his first draft as GM

That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

An impressive draft debut for Omar Khan

Let’s Ride: Was the Steelers 2023 NFL Draft as good as everyone thinks?

The 2023 NFL Draft is over, and a lot of national media outlets are lauding the Steelers most recent draft class. But was it really that good? Roy Countryman joins Jeff Hartman for the Monday Morning Conversation to talk all things NFL Draft on the Monday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Special Guest: Roy Countryman

