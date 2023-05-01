The official Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft class

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was quite the event for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slated with seven total picks, after Day 1 it looked like that total would shrink to six after the Steelers traded up three spots with the New England Patriots, losing a 4th Round pick in the process. However, Omar Khan traded back in the 3rd Round, from 80 to 93, with the Carolina Panthers to gain back a 4th Round pick.

With seven new players, it is important to stay up to date on all these new faces who now call a new place home. Below you will see not just the picks in the order which they were selected, but also the main article of the pick along with the stream of articles which were broken down into Day 1, 2, and 3.

Check out the brand new class of Steelers:

Round 1: Pick 14 (traded with NE) — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Round 2: Pick 32 (from CHI) — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Round 2: Pick 49 — Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Round 3: Pick 93 (from CAR) — Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Round 4: Pick 132 (from CAR) — Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

Round 7: 241 (from MIN) — Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue

Round 7: 251 (from LAR) — Spencer Anderson, OL, Maryland

What did you think of the draft class? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.