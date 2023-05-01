Updating Steelers depth charts after Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft by adding three more selections. The Steelers did all their “wheeling and dealing” on the first two days of the raft and held steady to make their final three picks on Saturday.

Here are the updated depth charts for the players who were selected on Saturday. Note that these are only for Day 3 and Day 1 and 2 were covered previously. Also, the signed Undrafted Free Agents have not been added at this time.

Related Updating Steelers depth charts after Day 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft

After drafting Nick Herbig on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Steelers currently have either five or six outside linebackers on the roster depending on the usage of DeMarvin Leal. While some think Herbig could be used at inside linebacker as well, for now he is with the outside linebackers according to the team. The current projected depth chart at edge for the Steelers is as follows:

Outside linebackers

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

DeMarvin Leal*

Nick Herbig

Quincy Roche

Emeke Egbule

I threw DeMarvin Leal into this mix because he slid out and played some last year and could find himself being able to earn more playing time by doing it again in 2023. Coach Tomlin simply won’t tip his hand as to what the Steelers are doing this Leal even though he was asked in last Monday’s press conference. If Leal is going to be utilized at the position, I put Herbig behind him for now and ahead of Quincy Roche who just re-joined the Steelers this past offseason. But just like any position battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, training camp will determine a lot.

Not having another pick on Day 3 until the seventh round, the Steelers added cornerback Cory Trice Jr. to the ten players they already have at the position, including the newly signed Chandon Sullivan. The current projected depth chart at corner for the Steelers is as follows:

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Joey Porter Jr.

Arthur Maulet

Chandon Sullivan

James Pierre

Cory Trice Jr.

Duke Dawson

Madre Harper

Chris Wilcox

There are two additions to this list since Joey Porter Jr. was drafted on Friday night. I placed Chandon Sullivan behind Arthur Maulet because the two will both be looking to grab the nickel corner position although they both could be utilized simply because they offer different things. The Steelers don’t use just one nickel package as they have more of a coverage-based nickel and a run-based nickel. As for Cory Trace, he comes in on the list below players with NFL experience and just a head of the futures contract players. Being a draft pick he’ll have a slight advantage but can easily move up the chart or be passed on the chart depending on how he shows his readiness for the NFL.

The final selection on Day 3 saw the Steelers adding offensive lineman Spencer Anderson. The problem with Anderson is it is unclear where he will play on the Steelers offensive line as he has logged snaps at four of the five positions while in college. I made the decision to add Anderson to the interior offensive line for the time being with the understanding he could be at tackle despite his shorter arms. The current projected depth chart for the 10 players on the interior offensive line for the Steelers is as follows:

Interior offensive line

Isaac Seumalo

James Daniels

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Nate Herbig

Kendrick Green

Ryan McCollum

William Dunkle

Spencer Anderson

I honestly had no idea which position group to go with when it comes to Spencer Anderson. As stated above, I went with interior offensive line but he just as easily could go into the tackle group. Either way, I didn’t feel confident putting him ahead of anybody on the depth chart as the Steelers last draft pick because he will have to fight substantially to make the 53-man roster.

While this is likely the Steelers depth charts at the moment, there are a lot of things that could change between now and September. Do you think these depth charts are accurate at this time? How do you think they could change as the offseason and season roll on? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.