Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

The Steelers Fix: Finding the Steelers’ positional strengths and weaknesses after the NFL Draft

This off-season, the Steelers were elevated by free agency, and the draft. Now, what are their strengths and weaknesses going into minicamp? Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover everything Steelers including draft needs, free agency, fantasy football, and more on The Steelers Fix.

Positional strengths and weaknesses

The Scho Bro Show: The change in Steelers fan confidence by position throughout the offseason

Last season, Steeler Nation’s opinions of each position group fluctuated throughout the season. Let’s take a look at fan confidence when it comes to position groups. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

How the most and least concerning position group has changed since the end of the 2022 season

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Are the Steelers still a prime time draw in today’s NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been a big draw for the NFL, but are they still looked upon as such with the NFL schedule about to be released? Jeff Hartman talks about this, and the Mailbag Segment, on the Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

What the schedule release could define the league’s respect for the Steelers

The Mail Bag

