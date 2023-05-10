The 2023 NFL Regular Season schedule is slated to be released in its entirety on Thursday, May 11th at 8pm ET, but the NFL has started to announce some games the day before the big reveal.

The games which were released early consist of the league’s international series of games for 2023, and those prime time games which are falling on specific holidays.

Let’s get to the games which were announced already...

International Games

NFL international games for 2023 pic.twitter.com/dlFhr5ihiZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 10, 2023

The league’s international series will be as follows for the 2023 season:

This will be the first time in league history one team, the Jaguars, will have two games overseas in back-to-back weeks.

New Year’s Eve

Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.



Coming on New Year's Eve.



— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

On New Year’s Even this year, you’ll see a game which has provided plenty of fireworks the past few seasons, and that is none other than the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head at 4:25pm ET on CBS.

Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL



It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.



— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

This is the first time the NFL has done a Black Friday game, and it will be an AFC East tilt between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The game will be only on Amazon Prime.

Christmas Day

Nothing like a NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day.



— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

This year the NFL is reportedly going to have a triple header on Christmas Day. While they didn’t release all of the games being played on Christmas Day, they did announce one. That would be an NFC East grudge match between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30pm ET.

The league could be announcing more games prior to the official reveal, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest new this story, as well as all things Pittsburgh Steelers, as the NFL schedule release draws near.