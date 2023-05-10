Steelers reportedly releasing CB Arthur Maulet

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster has undergone several changes throughout the offseason. Under the new regime of new General Manager (GM) Omar Khan the Steelers organization has been incredibly busy during the free agency period which started in March. The roster reconstruction also continued throughout the 2023 NFL Draft with the addition of 7 drafted players and 7 undrafted players.

During the third day of the draft the Steelers brought in a veteran cornerback known for his presence in the slot. Chandon Sullivan, who played last season for the Minnesota Vikings, was signed. At the time, most assumed it would be a competition between Sullivan and Arthur Maulet for the primary slot cornerback role. However, it is now being reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network there won’t be a competition, because the Steelers are reportedly releasing Arthur Maulet.

The #Steelers have informed veteran CB Arthur Maulet, with them since 2021, that he’s being released, source said. An experienced CB available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2023

In his time in Pittsburgh, Maulet appeared in 33 games with eight starts. Having 106 tackles, Maulet also had 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defensed, and an interception.

When it comes to the salary cap, Maulet will have a $500k dead money hit for 2023 but will save the Steelers $1.79 million against the cap. After factoring in roster displacement, the effective savings is $850k.

After the fact, it is now being reported that Maulet requested to be released, and it was granted by the Steelers. This per Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Versatile CB Art Maulet asked for his release from the Steelers, and it was granted, source confirms. Maulet spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh — played in 33 games with 8 starts — and was especially productive in 2022 with 59 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 10, 2023

