Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The Steel City Insider: All things Steelers OLine with Alan Faneca and Craig Wolfley

The Pittsburgh Steelers have improved tremendously along the offensive front this offseason, and who better to discuss these changes with than Alan Faneca and Craig Wolfley! Those two former Steelers join Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz on the latest episode of the Steel City Insider podcast.

The Curtain Call: Are the Steelers really better off than they were a year ago?

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we head towards the 2023 season. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers roster and ask are the Steelers really better off than we thought they were at this time last year?

News and Notes

Have the Steelers really improved from 2022?

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Reasonable expectations for a first-round offensive tackle

The Steelers draft an offensive tackle so rarely at the top of the draft, it’s tough to know what makes a successful career. What milestones should be expected in addressing the position so early in the draft? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Milestones of first-round offensive tackles

A history of Steelers OTs drafted in the first round

Comparing the greatness of Steelers interior offensive linemen vs. tackles

The Steelers salary cap at this point of the offseason over recent years

and more geeky numbers!

