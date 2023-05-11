The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all 31 other NFL teams, will receive their 2023 regular season schedules this Thursday, but that doesn’t mean rumors and leaks aren’t swirling around social media.

This article will keep you up to date on all the news and rumors surrounding both the Steelers and other games the league is announcing prior to the official release Thursday night.

For those who want to know, this is what we know for certain right now:

International Games

NFL international games for 2023 pic.twitter.com/dlFhr5ihiZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 10, 2023

The league’s international series will be as follows for the 2023 season:

This will be the first time in league history one team, the Jaguars, will have two games overseas in back-to-back weeks.

New Year’s Eve

Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.



Coming on New Year's Eve.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

On New Year’s Even this year, you’ll see a game which has provided plenty of fireworks the past few seasons, and that is none other than the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head at 4:25pm ET on CBS.

Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL



It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/yh3PhbqYH5 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

This is the first time the NFL has done a Black Friday game, and it will be an AFC East tilt between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The game will be only on Amazon Prime.

Christmas Day

Nothing like a NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/9B1RUcp7Im — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

This year the NFL is reportedly going to have a triple header on Christmas Day. While they didn’t release all of the games being played on Christmas Day, they did announce one. That would be an NFC East grudge match between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30pm ET.

That game isn’t the only Christmas Day game, it was also announced the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play at 1:00pm ET on the holiday.

Week 13 - NFC Championship Rematch

It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!@49ers @Eagles



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

Another NFL sourced game was released, and it will be a rematch of the NFC Championship game in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers going to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Week 5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 5...a classic matchup

Week 1 MNF

Aaron Rodgers fatigue is going to be real this season...

Season Opener

Now this is an intriguing matchup to kick off the 2023 regular season.

Other than the above games, all the news, rumors and leaks you see in this tracker are not guaranteed to be fact. To be honest, most will probably be proven fiction when Thursday rolls around and the fans get their first glimpse at the actual schedule.

In the meantime, check out the rumors below, and feel free to chime in on those in the comment section below this article. For your viewing pleasure, the newest rumors/leaks will be placed first below the ‘Steelers Schedule News and Rumors’ header.

Let’s get to the rumors...

Steelers Schedule News and Rumors

NFL SCHEDULE NEWS:



Steelers at Raiders - Week 3 — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 11, 2023

If this is true, the Packers will be in Pittsburgh in Week 10

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

NFL Schedule Rumors