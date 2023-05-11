The Pittsburgh Steelers, and all 31 other NFL teams, will receive their 2023 regular season schedules this Thursday, but that doesn’t mean rumors and leaks aren’t swirling around social media.
This article will keep you up to date on all the news and rumors surrounding both the Steelers and other games the league is announcing prior to the official release Thursday night.
For those who want to know, this is what we know for certain right now:
International Games
NFL international games for 2023
The league’s international series will be as follows for the 2023 season:
- Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Wembley Stadium
- Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Frankfurt Stadium
- Week 10: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots — Frankfurt Stadium
This will be the first time in league history one team, the Jaguars, will have two games overseas in back-to-back weeks.
New Year’s Eve
Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.
Coming on New Year's Eve.
Coming on New Year's Eve.
On New Year’s Even this year, you’ll see a game which has provided plenty of fireworks the past few seasons, and that is none other than the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head at 4:25pm ET on CBS.
Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL
It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.
It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.
This is the first time the NFL has done a Black Friday game, and it will be an AFC East tilt between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The game will be only on Amazon Prime.
Christmas Day
Nothing like a NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/9B1RUcp7Im
This year the NFL is reportedly going to have a triple header on Christmas Day. While they didn’t release all of the games being played on Christmas Day, they did announce one. That would be an NFC East grudge match between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30pm ET.
That game isn’t the only Christmas Day game, it was also announced the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play at 1:00pm ET on the holiday.
NICKMAS IS BACK! @Raiders vs. @Chiefs on Christmas Day on @Nickelodeon & @NFLonCBS!
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/D8HWXJafMN
Week 13 - NFC Championship Rematch
It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!
@49ers @Eagles
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs
Another NFL sourced game was released, and it will be a rematch of the NFC Championship game in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers going to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
Week 5
.@dallascowboys vs. @49ers in Week 5.
A historic rivalry made for @SNFonNBC.
A historic rivalry made for @SNFonNBC.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZAVH65eKI3
San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 5...a classic matchup
Week 1 MNF
.@AaronRodgers12 debut with the @nyjets?
Week 1 on MNF vs. @JoshAllenQB and the @BuffaloBills.
Week 1 on MNF vs. @JoshAllenQB and the @BuffaloBills.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/CnZRyU86bP
Aaron Rodgers fatigue is going to be real this season...
Season Opener
We're kicking things off!
Now this is an intriguing matchup to kick off the 2023 regular season.
Other than the above games, all the news, rumors and leaks you see in this tracker are not guaranteed to be fact. To be honest, most will probably be proven fiction when Thursday rolls around and the fans get their first glimpse at the actual schedule.
In the meantime, check out the rumors below, and feel free to chime in on those in the comment section below this article. For your viewing pleasure, the newest rumors/leaks will be placed first below the ‘Steelers Schedule News and Rumors’ header.
Let’s get to the rumors...
Steelers Schedule News and Rumors
NFL SCHEDULE NEWS:— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 11, 2023
Steelers at Raiders - Week 3
If this is true, the Packers will be in Pittsburgh in Week 10
Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023
- Five prime time games even without Rodgers
- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago
- Thanksgiving in Detroit
- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5
- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf
NFL Schedule Rumors
Rumor: #Packers vs #Buccaneers Week 1 (1 EST)— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLSchedule2023) May 9, 2023
Rumor: #Lions @ #Saints Week 1 (1 EST)— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLSchedule2023) May 8, 2023
Rumor: #Panthers @ #Dolphins Week 1 (1 EST)— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLSchedule2023) May 8, 2023
Rumor: #Jets @ #Giants MNF Week 1— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLSchedule2023) May 3, 2023
Rumor: #Jets @ #Cowboys Week 12 Thanksgiving (4:30 EST)— NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLSchedule2023) May 7, 2023
