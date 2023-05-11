The Pittsburgh Steelers official 2023 regular season schedule

The time is here. No more guessing on when the Pittsburgh Steelers will play those critical AFC North divisional games. No more wondering when the Steelers will have their annual bye week. No more speculating if the Steelers will play on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, or on New Years Eve.

The waiting is over as the NFL has released the official 2023 regular season schedules for all 32 teams. Time to see who the Pittsburgh Steelers play, when they play, and what time they take the field!

Please note many of these times are subject to change for a variety of reasons. First, flex scheduling can move games as it has in years past, but starting in 2023 Monday Night Football was thrown into the mix. Although the times and even days of games can change, the weeks will remain the same barring any extenuating circumstances.

Time to check out the schedule!

Preseason Week 1: Friday, 8/11 @Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

Preseason Week 2: Saturday, 8/19 vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 PM

Preseason Week 3: TBD, @ Atlanta Falcons, TBD

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 PM

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns Monday 8:15 PM

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM

Week 4: at Houston Texans 1 PM

Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM

Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM

Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday 8:15 PM

Week 10: vs. Green Bay Packers 1 PM

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns 1 PM

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM

Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 PM

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots Thursday 8:15 PM

Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts TBD

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday 4:30 PM

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM

Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens TBD

(Image courtesy of the official Pittsburgh Steelers Twitter account)

