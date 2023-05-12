Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Decoding Tomlin’s Bookshelf

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans found plenty of reasons to blame Matt Canada but still be optimistic about Kenny Pickett. We comb through Coach Cowher’s appearance on Big Ben’s podcast to see if The Chin thinks Tomlin won with his players. Plus, our Instagram sleuths decode the bookshelf in Mike Tomlin’s office and uncovered a few forgotten Steelers classics.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Blame Canada

Khan SZN - Maulet

Cowher on Footbahlin

Tomlin’s Bookshelf

Kordell’s good deed

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Preview: Early regular season prediction for the 2023 Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule is in place and the time to break it all down is now with game-by-game predictions. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The NFL Schedule Release for the Steelers

Game Predictions

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: There is very little unknown now surrounding the 2023 Steelers

The mysteries surrounding the Steelers, after a very vibrant offseason, seem to be near obsolete. With the exception of a surprise, the Steelers look like a team that is merely shaping and not building at this point. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The unknowns are pretty much known in Pittsburgh

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

