Opening lines for the Steelers complete 2023 schedule

When the NFL schedule comes out every year, many experts, as well as fans, quickly jump on the chance at predicting the teams record for the upcoming season. We here at Behind The Steel Curtain were no different as several of our podcasters gave their predictions for the 2023 season.

Choosing teams to win or lose a game is one thing, but the real lucrative ability of predicting games comes in choosing correctly against the spread.

Now that the NFL schedule has been released, the oddsmakers at the DraftKings Sportsbook have released their betting lines for the entire 2023 season. When it comes to the Steelers and their odds for the season, they are favored in nine games, six of which are at home. The Steelers are favored in three games on the road, but another three are less than the standard three points given to the home team.

Last season, the Steelers were only favored in four games with two coming at home and two on the road. The game they were the biggest underdog at home when the schedule was released was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the only game the Steelers won while T.J. Watt was on the Reserve/Injured List. This season, the Steelers open as underdogs in three home games. The game in which the Steelers are the biggest underdog at home in 2023 is set at +3 when they host the San Francisco 49ers when the open the season.

The Steelers are most heavily favored in 2023 in Week 13 when they host the Arizona Cardinals and currently hold a -6.5-point spread. The game in which the Steelers are currently the biggest underdog is Week 12 in Cincinnati where the Bengals are favored by 4.5 points.

It’s not uncommon for the lines to move in the first couple of games of the season as the offseason progresses. Factors such as new signings or injuries could cause the lines to move slightly. As the season progresses, the rest of the lines will go all over the place based on team performances on the field.

For reference sake, here is the Steelers current betting odds for all 17 of the regular-season games now that the schedule has been released.

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

BYE

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) @ Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) @ Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) @ Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) @ Baltimore Ravens