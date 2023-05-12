Steelers announce their 51-man roster for rookie minicamp

The Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp is kicking off today, Friday, May 12, 2023. As players are arriving at the facility, the Steelers have announced the 51 players who will be participating this weekend. The list consists of five first-year players, 13 rookies, and 33 tryout players.

When it comes to the first-year players, these are ones who do not have an accrued NFL season and were signed by the Steelers following 2022 to a Reserve/Future contract. As for the rookies, they consist of the Steelers seven draft picks as well as six undrafted free agents. The one player missing from the previous UDFA list the center Trevor Downing from Iowa State. It is unknown at this time why Downing will not be participating, but he is still currently listed on the Steelers 90-man roster.

As for the tryout players, one name in particular who is missing that was reported previously is wide receiver Hakeem Butler of the XFL. It is currently not known why Butler is not included on this list. XFL players are not permitted to sign with NFL teams until May 15 and Butler may already be a player the Steelers will have signed their 90-man roster once Monday arrives.

A name that may stand out on the tryout list is long snapper Nick Boyle. Playing eight seasons for the Baltimore Ravens as a tight end, Boyle is attempting to find his way back into the NFL as a long snapper after being released in January.

At this time, the Steelers currently have 86 players on their offseason 90-man roster. Although there could be roster spots designated for players coming from the XFL such as Butler, this does mean there are options for the Steelers tryout players to end up with a contract at the end of the weekend.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host a rookie minicamp this weekend.