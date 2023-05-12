Steelers sign over half of their 2023 draft class

The Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2023 rookie minicamp on Friday. The team announced they have signed third-round draft pick Darnell Washingotn seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr.

We have signed TE Darnell Washington and DB Cory Trice Jr.



Tight end Darnell Washington was the Steelers third-round selection taken as the 93rd overall pick. After trading back, the Steelers were still able to pick up Washington while gaining a fourth-round selection. Playing three years for the Georgia Bulldogs, Washington had 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in his 27 games played. During his senior season, Washington appeared in 15 games and had 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Selected as the 241st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Trice played five seasons Purdue with a red-shirt season being in 2018 after only appearing in one game. Trice was moved from safety to cornerback in 2019 where he appeared in eight games and had three interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown. Missing all but two games of 2021 due to a knee injury, Trice appeared in all 13 games his senior year of 2022 where he had two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, 10 passes defensed, and 34 tackles. Trice finished his collegiate career at Purdue appearing in 30 games with 106 tackles, five interceptions, and 15 passes defensed.

Washington and Trice are the first of the Steelers draft picks to sign their rookie deal in 2023. With the rookie wage scale in place from the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement, there are not a lot of negotiation factors involved with draft picks like there were years ago. For this reason, the Steelers are likely to sign several more of their draft picks throughout the coming days. All contracts for draft picks are for four years with any first-round selections having a fifth-year option.

According to overthecap.com, Washington’s estimated salary cap hit is $973,439 based on being the 93rd overall pick and will count minimally on the salary cap after roster displacement. Trice’s salary cap hit for 2023 is estimated at $771,109 and will not fall in the top 51 in order to count against the salary cap at this time.

Minutes after announcing one set of signings, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of two more of the 2023 draft class in fourth-round draft pick in Nick Herbig and seventh-round draft pick Spencer Anderson.

We have signed LB Nick Herbig and OL Spencer Anderson.



Linebacker Nick Herbig played three seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers and appeared in 31 games with 134 tackles, 21.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, and four forced fumbles. In his senior season, Herbig appeared 11 games with 47 tackles and 11.0 sacks.

In five years at the University of Maryland, Spencer Anderson appeared in 41 games while playing four the five positions along the offensive line.

According to overthecap.com, Herbig’s estimated salary cap hit is $918,230 with Spencer’s coming in at an estimated $769,445. Neither salary will fall in the top 51 in order to count against the salary cap at this time.

