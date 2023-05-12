Game-by-game predictions of the Steelers 2023 schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule has officially been released. Even though the opponents have been known for some time, knowing exact dates, times, and locations for matchups make a difference when it comes to the expectations throughout the season. For example, the Steelers having two Thursday night games is generally not good operating on a short week, but at least both games are at home.

Although we are still 13 weeks away from the Steelers first preseason game, and 17 weeks away from Week 1, predicting the outcome of each game gives a baseline starting point for expectations for 2023. Things such as injuries and unexpected quality of play will greatly affect these matchups as they approach. Regardless, the hosts of The Steelers Preview podcast had a special schedule prediction show and took our shot at determining the outcome of each game from week-to-week.

Below are the predictions of Bryan Anthony Davis, Jeff Hartman, and Dave Schofield for the Steelers 2023 season.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: L Dave: W

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns Monday 8:15 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: L Dave: W

Week 4: at Houston Texans 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 5: vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 PM

Jeff: L Bryan: W Dave: L

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 8: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: L Dave: L

Week 9: vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday 8:15 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 10: vs. Green Bay Packers 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: L

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 PM

Jeff: L Bryan: L Dave: L

Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots Thursday 8:15 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts TBD

Jeff: W Bryan: L Dave: W

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday 4:30 PM

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: L

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM

Jeff: L Bryan: L Dave: L

Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens TBD

Jeff: W Bryan: W Dave: W

Final Record:

Jeff: 14-3 Bryan: 11-6 Dave: 11-6

So there you have it, folks. Our way-too-early predictions are surely ones you won’t want to spend your life savings backing, but it does give us some expectation of the Steelers 2023 season. These predictions are simply made on paper, but performing on the field is ultimately what matters most. And even more important is knowing the dates and times where we can cheer on our beloved Steelers.

The entire Schedule Preview podcast with an explanation behind each game can be heard here: