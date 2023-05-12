Steelers announce the official signing of 6 undrafted rookie free agents

After holding their first day of rookie minicamp on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the official signing of six undrafted rookie free agents from the 2023 class.

Just following the 2023 NFL draft, the Steelers announced seven players who they came to terms with as undrafted rookie free agents. Although they had agreed to terms, these players had not necessarily been to Pittsburgh to sign their contracts as of yet. On Friday, six of them are able to do so.

The list of the signed UDFAs are:

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State

Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Defensive End James Nyamwaya - Merrimack

Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State

Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa

Kicker B.T. Potter - Clemson

The name missing from the previous list, and also was missing from the Steelers roster of 51 players at rookie minicamp, is center Trevor Downing from Iowa State.

While it is unclear at this time why Downing is not participating this weekend, there are several options. First, Downing may have simply chosen to not pursue his NFL career as there were reports that he is prepared to enter the farming industry. Another reasonable and likely explanation is that Iowa State is holding their commencement ceremonies this weekend and perhaps Downing is choosing to participate.

Rather than focus on the player who is missing, the Steelers have six UDFAs who have signed their contracts and began their time with a Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. Rookie minicamp continues through the weekend with sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers.