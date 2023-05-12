Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 17

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers schedule is officially released. What do you think of the Week 6 bye? Too soon? Just right?

2. If you were to hand pick one game for the Steelers to attend in 2023, what would it be and why?

3. The Steelers have two Thursday Night Football games this season. They are both at home, but what are your thoughts on this?

4. Heading into minicamps, which position depth scares you most?

ILB

Slot CB

DL

Other

5. What is your prediction for the 2023 Steelers regular season?

6. If you were forced to watch the playoffs, which sport would you watch? NBA or NHL??

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

