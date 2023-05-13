Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Why the national picking on Pickett?

The national media has indicated in some rankings and a lot of columns that Kenny Pickett is below par as an NFL signal caller. Those that follow the Steelers closer feel that there’s more to it than rookie stats. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Show. The Steel Curtain Network duo will break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk about the NFL schedule release and the picking on Pickett.

News and Notes

The NFL Schedule Release

Picking on Pickett

Dude of the Week

The FFSN NFL Draft Recap: A whole lot of valedictorians in the 2023 AFC North Draft

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers all added to their roster last weekend courtesy of the three-day extravaganza known as the 2023 NFL Draft. On paper, which team triumphed, and which team trudged along?

