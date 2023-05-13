Steelers Rookie Minicamp Recap, Day 1: Welcome to the NFL, rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed 51 players to their south side UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Friday for Day 1 of 2023 rookie minicamp. Obviously, this entailed well more than just the seven players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but players who were on a try-out basis just looking for a chance to extend their NFL lives.

Every year there are players who are welcomed to the 90-man offseason roster after rookie minicamp, and this year is likely to follow the same trend.

Now is the time to take a look at what went down on Day 1 of rookie minicamp. Below you’ll see much more than just the rookie class in the black-and-gold for the first time, but video, photos and video of them in their first action of their professional careers.

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at everything that went down on Day 1 of 2023 rookie minicamp:

Videos

Darnell Washington is a very large man pic.twitter.com/FT1PmLyi8O — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 12, 2023

Broderick Jones working with Pat Meyer on first day of Steelers rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/0PCS12v38F — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 12, 2023

Joey Porter Jr.‘s first practice as a Steeler pic.twitter.com/7oSGrBMTbO — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 12, 2023

Steelers TE Darnell Washington pic.twitter.com/wmJHoaJWKX — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2023

Joey Porter Jr getting instructions Grady Brown pic.twitter.com/RTHLoT7T8Q — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2023

Keannu Benton with a rep pic.twitter.com/Cu1XSzuC2q — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2023

Darnell Washington a little overzealous but that’s just how excited he is to get a target with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/HHtgeSpDhq — Brian Batko Blue Check (@BrianBatko) May 12, 2023

Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown works with DBs at rookie minicamp Friday



Among them are Joey Porter Jr (No. 24) and Cory Trice (27) pic.twitter.com/PxCvpSMe94 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

Interviews

Joey Porter Jr.: "I feel at home already." pic.twitter.com/JiVcGF8DEn — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 12, 2023

Keeanu Benton: "The more you play, the more the game slows." pic.twitter.com/dcIeIMYgX7 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 12, 2023

Broderick Jones: "My biggest focus is coming in and doing the best I can do. Learning the playbook and being the best version of me." pic.twitter.com/lpRpTD6HRK — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 12, 2023

Photos

Broderick Jones and Nick Herbig. pic.twitter.com/XS9CFcE4uj — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2023

Broderick Jones is a large man pic.twitter.com/5MbNtwl0AB — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

Ok, #87 here (Rodney Williams) is 6-4, 235



Just to get an idea how large Darnell Washington (80) is pic.twitter.com/zDFUyvdukE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

Day 1️⃣ of rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/Yj2yR7mUfd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The Steelers rookie minicamp will reach Day 2 Saturday, and will wrap up on Sunday for Day 3. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout Organized Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and the rest of the NFL offseason.