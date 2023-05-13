Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Happy Mother’s Day!

Back to reality. Man, comparing 84 degrees and sunny everyday, all day in Jamaica to this gloomy weather here this morning is tough. However, sleeping in your own bed has it’s merits, lol.

A quick and sincere shout out to all of the Moms reading and hopefully participating tonight. Moms are awesome! In the past I have written about the wonderful women in my life and I am beyond lucky to have had such strong role models. Furthermore, my wife continues to blow me away with her ability to nurture our family in so many ways. It is such a blessing to be able to tell her that the world needs more Mrs Canuck.

So, call your Mom or better yet go see her and give her your best hug. Spoil her with your time because honestly that’s the best gift a child can give their parent!

Anyway, on to the questions.