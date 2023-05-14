It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

Hypocycloids Gone Hollywood

Concussion is not a fun movie to watch. It is actually quite disturbing, but it focuses on the tragedy of Mike Webster and CTE. Will Smith may not be on my list of favorite personalities but delivers a masterful performance as Dr. Bennett Omalu with Steelers football as the backdrop.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

The Steelers have a very unique logo that It was originally the logo for the American Iron and Steel Institute and features a circle around three four-pointed geometric shapes called hypocycloids in yellow, red and blue. Those colors represent the three materials used to make steel: yellow for coal, red for iron ore and blue for steel. The team adapted the logo in 1962 and swapped Steelers for Steel a year later. One note, orange was the original color for iron and the Steelers petitioned the AISI to change the middle hypocycloid from orange to blue.

Middle Name Madness - Darnell Ernest Washington

We love citing middle names of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain, but middle names are fun to unveil as well. In the past, we have cited Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Najee Mzee Harris, and Michael Pettaway Tomlin but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week”. This week we feature the Steelers’ third-round tight end from Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming soon to Latrobe in late July, Darnell Ernest Goes to Camp.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

5/14 - Reggie Collier (1961), Lawrence Timmons (1986), Gary Glick (1930), Tom Miner (1932)

5/15 - John Dekker (1983), Swede Ellstrom (1906), Dan Stryzinski (1965)

5/16 - Minicamp Invitee Hakeem Butler (1996), Garrett Hartley (1986)

5/17 - Wayne Capers (1961), Ed Stofko (1920)

5/18 - Flozell Adams (1975), Karl Dunbar (1967), Gene Hubka (1924), Hugh McCullogh (1962), Bobby Smith (1942), Dave Smith (1947), Ed Smith (1957), Will Wolford (1964)

5/19 - Jim Brandt (1929), Chris Doering (1973), Brady Keys (1936), Roy Lewis (1985), James Parrish (1968), Craig Wolfley (1954)

5/20 - Frank Billock (1937), Garth Chamberlain (1922), Chick Cichowski (1934), Justin Hunter (1991), Frank Sinkovitz (1923)

Strange Sights for Steelers Nation Eyes - Kordell Stewart

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. After eight mixed-results seasons in Pittsburgh, Slash finished his career in Chicago and Baltimore.

Varsity Blues Black & Golds - Allen Robinson

The Steelers actually coveted Robinson as a Penn State Nittany Lion, now after nine seasons split with Jacksonville, Chicago and Los Angeles Rams, The Pro Bowl receiver has landed in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Jimmy Pol?

James Psihoulis aka Jimmy Pol delighted Steelers fans with ten versions of the Steelers Fight Song starting in 1978.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.