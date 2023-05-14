A look back at the Steelers week that was: Mini is Major edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/7

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s salary-cap numbers after his new deal:



- 2023: $22M

- 2024: $33M

- 2025: $43.5M

- 2026: $74.5M

- 2027: $74.5M



- 2028-2029: $12.5M (void years) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2023

Baltimore needs to win now. The devastating crippling of the Lamar deal starts in two years.

Monday 5/8

The NFL hoped to have its regular season schedule announced on Thursday, but there’s a chance it may not be ready and could be delayed, per @peter_king. The schedule makers are expected to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell later today. More clarity expected after that. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 8, 2023

Seriously, they can’t be ready on time? Nerds everywhere are going to revolt. Dungeon masters have campaigns ready in a proper fashion, why can’t Goodell’s minions?

Happy Birthday to the legend. William Laird Cowher turns 66.

Veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard recently visited the #Colts, per source. Nine-year vet has 49 career starts with Pittsburgh and Cleveland. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 8, 2023

Proof that the undrafted can have solid careers in the NFL.

SCHEDULE RELEASE



2023 @NFL schedule powered by AWS to be released Thursday, May 11 at 8p ET



3-hour Schedule Release show on @nflnetwork w/ @richeisen @ColleenWolfe @MJD @ESanders_10



Additional coverage on NFL+



Full details: https://t.co/hzQv8Hv6EL — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 8, 2023

The schedule is officially coming this week. However, the leaks will happen sooner ruining it for guys like me. It went to open their Christmas presents at the schedule time and not have to decipher clues before they get them.

Tuesday 5/9

Seriously, this guy is one to watch.

Wednesday 5/10

Congratulations to former Argonaut, Maverick Wolfley, who has earned an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the @steelers #GoArgos pic.twitter.com/I770J5N04j — UWF Football (@UWFFootball) May 4, 2023

Nice to see legend Craig Wolfley’s nephew getting an invitation to mini-camp. The real issue here is that this announcement makes me sad that my wife would never let me name a child Maverick.

Versatile CB Art Maulet asked for his release from the Steelers, and it was granted, source confirms. Maulet spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh — played in 33 games with 8 starts — and was especially productive in 2022 with 59 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 10, 2023

I love how the national media went after the Steelers for cutting a player at a weak position when they completely ignored the fact that said-player asked for his release. Must have read the writing on the wall.

BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL



It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/yh3PhbqYH5 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

International games, Holiday games and Opening games are all games that I’m thrilled that the Steelers did not make that list. But the Black Friday game would have been nifty.

Quite the comeback in the works: TE Foster Moreau and the #Saints have agreed to terms on a three-year, $12-million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives, agent @JLSports3 told ESPN.



Moreau has a positive diagnosis on his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma recovery… pic.twitter.com/W6E3qqOg4f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 10, 2023

This guy would’ve been a good Steeler. But after everything he’s been through, I’m just thrilled to see him back in the game. Welcome back Foster!

Thursday 5/11

Before the full schedule is released...



Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/82xmSqdaQY — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

Strength of Schedule is not as big of a deal as everybody thinks. In 1974 and 2008, the Steelers have the most daunting SOS and still won the Super Bowl.

Omar Khan says on @937theFan that the Steelers will let Chandon Sullivan, Duke Dawson, and other young guys compete on the inside at slot CB.



He says the release of Arthur Maulet was a 'mutual decision' that was best for both sides. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 11, 2023

Translation: “We aren’t making any more moves in the secondary”.

Mark your calendars. The 2023 schedule is set‼️



: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/S3YqAe5iKt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

Finally, we all know where the black and gold will bill performing on a weekly basis in 2023! The guessing is over and most of the leaks were actually on target.

This is the reason why we don’t know when the Steelers are playing on Week 15. Be careful planning your get togethers the week before Santa arrives.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Funny is funny, but dumb is hysterical.

Friday 5/12

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is at Steelers rookie minicamp as a tryout as a long snapper. He played 8 years in the NFL but now is making the transition to LS. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2023

Boyle is a good player. I’d welcome him in the Steel City in a heartbeat.

Here’s the lottery list of the bubble boys come August. The exclusion of Hakeem Butler makes me nervous though.

We have signed TE Darnell Washington and DB Cory Trice Jr. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/XCF6fYwPQr pic.twitter.com/axD1mbvakG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

We have signed LB Nick Herbig and OL Spencer Anderson. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/k6jkXhVoMG pic.twitter.com/qUmVFCNVb3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

4 of 7. Keep ‘em coming.

Broderick Jones working with Pat Meyer on first day of Steelers rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/0PCS12v38F — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 12, 2023

Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown works with DBs at rookie minicamp Friday



Among them are Joey Porter Jr (No. 24) and Cory Trice (27) pic.twitter.com/PxCvpSMe94 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

First look at rookies, and the coaching is already starting.

Saturday 5/13

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/XgzslBveIB — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 13, 2023

A really important weekend for sure as newly-minted Steelers learn the Steeler way.

Karl Dunbar getting in the trenches for some hands-on work for NT technique against a double team with Keeanu Benton pic.twitter.com/yFTWRWvII3 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 13, 2023

Good technique is imperative.

I will stand on the opinion that I think the NFL hates the Steelers. Two Thursday night games is absurd. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) May 13, 2023

Thursday night games are pure hell on the body. Two car crashes in the same week smh. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) May 13, 2023

Jus Vince being Vince. But Vince is right in my opinion.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below: