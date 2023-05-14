 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Mini is Major edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/7

Baltimore needs to win now. The devastating crippling of the Lamar deal starts in two years.

Monday 5/8

Seriously, they can’t be ready on time? Nerds everywhere are going to revolt. Dungeon masters have campaigns ready in a proper fashion, why can’t Goodell’s minions?

Happy Birthday to the legend. William Laird Cowher turns 66.

Proof that the undrafted can have solid careers in the NFL.

The schedule is officially coming this week. However, the leaks will happen sooner ruining it for guys like me. It went to open their Christmas presents at the schedule time and not have to decipher clues before they get them.

Tuesday 5/9

Seriously, this guy is one to watch.

Wednesday 5/10

Nice to see legend Craig Wolfley’s nephew getting an invitation to mini-camp. The real issue here is that this announcement makes me sad that my wife would never let me name a child Maverick.

I love how the national media went after the Steelers for cutting a player at a weak position when they completely ignored the fact that said-player asked for his release. Must have read the writing on the wall.

International games, Holiday games and Opening games are all games that I’m thrilled that the Steelers did not make that list. But the Black Friday game would have been nifty.

This guy would’ve been a good Steeler. But after everything he’s been through, I’m just thrilled to see him back in the game. Welcome back Foster!

Thursday 5/11

Strength of Schedule is not as big of a deal as everybody thinks. In 1974 and 2008, the Steelers have the most daunting SOS and still won the Super Bowl.

Translation: “We aren’t making any more moves in the secondary”.

Finally, we all know where the black and gold will bill performing on a weekly basis in 2023! The guessing is over and most of the leaks were actually on target.

This is the reason why we don’t know when the Steelers are playing on Week 15. Be careful planning your get togethers the week before Santa arrives.

Funny is funny, but dumb is hysterical.

Friday 5/12

Boyle is a good player. I’d welcome him in the Steel City in a heartbeat.

Here’s the lottery list of the bubble boys come August. The exclusion of Hakeem Butler makes me nervous though.

4 of 7. Keep ‘em coming.

First look at rookies, and the coaching is already starting.

Saturday 5/13

A really important weekend for sure as newly-minted Steelers learn the Steeler way.

Good technique is imperative.

Jus Vince being Vince. But Vince is right in my opinion.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...