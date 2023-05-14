Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Homies: Hey Homie... What’s Up With 2023 Schedule Drop?

Hey Homie... What’s Up With 2023 Schedule Drop? Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football. This week. the Homies tackle the NFL schedule release.

Show Rundown:



Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

State of the Steelers: Strength of schedule doesn’t matter

With so much attention to the Strength of Schedule context is often lost. today we break down the context and timing of games and how that may be more important than the success or lack of success the previous year. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The myth that is strength of schedule

Q&A

The Steelers Week That Was: Mini is Major

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

