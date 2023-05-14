A Letter From the Editor: To all the Steelers moms out there, you are appreciated

This is an ongoing article I run every year at this time. When Mother’s Day rolls around I take the time to show appreciation for all moms within this Pittsburgh Steelers space.

If you’re reading this, you might not be a mom. In fact, demographics show there is a strong likelihood you aren’t a mother. I’m obviously not a mother; however, it doesn’t mean I/we can’t show appreciation for those who have played that role in our lives...especially if they somehow played a part in you becoming a fan of the best team in the NFL.

For my childhood, my mother was a woman who paid attention, but never truly cared about Pittsburgh sports. While I was fascinating over Andy Van Slyke’s batting average at home vs. on the road, she wondered why I didn’t pay an equal amount of attention to my Algebra as I did batting averages.

In 1998, when Jerome Bettis and the famed “coin flip game” vs. the Detroit Lions had the men come upstairs for Thanksgiving dinner a grumpy bunch, she did her best to help us move on. It didn’t work, but it the attempt was appreciated.

My mother is my biggest fan as I do this writer/podcaster/editor gig on a daily basis. She is happy I have been able to turn a passion into a way to help my family, and I can’t thank her enough for all the guidance and help she’s given me along the way.

When it comes to my own children, there isn’t much I could ask for as it pertains to a mother for them. My wife is the most understanding woman I’ve ever met. While she doesn’t live and die by the Steelers, she understands it’s a large part of my life. She tolerates the late nights, podcasting times, and need to dedicate plenty of time to a team who has never truly seemed to love me back.

On top of that, she has allowed our children to learn about the Steelers and only help my own unique bond with them. When they want to hear the Spanish call of “Pickett to Pickens” on repeat, she simply laughs and enjoys the fact they are developing a connection around the Steelers as I did with my own father.

As people celebrate this Mother’s Day, I wanted to extend a very happy mother’s day to all those black-and-gold mothers out there...even if their only involvement is to tolerate our everyday shenanigans.

(Note: The Letter From the Editor article runs every Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason.)